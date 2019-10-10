MGYOSZ presses for better targeted investment support

BBJ

The deputy head of Hungarian business association MGYOSZ has said state and EU funding for corporate investments ought to be targeted at projects that boost efficiency, rather than those that create jobs in an already tight labor market.

Reducing demand for labor in today’s tight market can be accomplished by boosting productivity and efficiency, MGYOSZ Deputy Chairman Ferenc Rolek said in an interview with business daily Világgazdaság.

"There needs to be a far more differentiated investment support policy. One has to see that more workplaces are really not necessary because there isn’t the manpower to fill them," he said.

"State and EU monies should support the creation of workplaces only in those branches of the economy where headcounts are relatively small, but where value added is high," he added.

