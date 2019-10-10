MGYOSZ head presses for better targeted investment support

BBJ

The deputy head of a Hungarian business association has said state and EU funding for corporate investments ought to be targeted at projects that boost efficiency rather than ones that create jobs in an already tight labor market, nepszava.hu reports citing an interview published in business daily Világgazdaság.

Reducing the demand for labor in today’s tight market can be accomplished by boosting productivity and efficiency, MGYOSZ deputy chairman Ferenc Rolek told the paper.

"There needs to be a far more differentiated investment support policy. One has to see that more workplaces are really not necessary because there isn’t the manpower to fill them," he said.

"State and EU monies should support the creation of workplaces only in those branches of the economy where headcounts are relatively small but where value added is high," he added, nepszava.hu reports.