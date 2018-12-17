MFB raises SME credit program limit, extends deadline

remember me
The state-owned Hungarian development bank MFB has raised the limit of its SME credit program "Penzügyi Vállalkozás Refinanszírozasi Konstrukció II" to HUF 100 billion and extended the application deadline to the end of January 2020 due to high demand, MFB said on Saturday, state news agency MTI reports.
The limit was raised from HUF 70 bln and the program was originally scheduled to be closed at the end of this year.
Applications for the loans, amounting from HUF 1 million to HUF 100 million, can be submitted to financial service providers selected through tender.
