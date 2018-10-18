Mészáros-controlled firms Konzum and Opus to merge

MTI – Econews

Holding company Konzum announced a merger with peer Opus in a disclosure posted on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange on Thursday, Hungarian news agency MTI reports. Both companies are controlled by controversial billionaire investor Lőrinc Mészáros.

Lőrinc Mészáros (center) with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (right)



The merger could "open new ground for the implementation of the groupʼs plans for regional growth of a significant volume", Konzum said.

The management estimates the merged companiesʼ market capitalization will reach HUF 350-400 billion, while its net assets will exceed HUF 320 bln. The merged companyʼs EBITDA is targeted at HUF 30 bln.

Konzumʼs board decided to work out a joint schedule with Opus on the timing of the merger. The first shareholders meeting to discuss the merger will take place on December 3, 2018 and the transaction is expected to close on March 31, 2019.

Trade in the shares of Opus and Konzum was suspended before the opening bell on Thursday pending an extraordinary announcement.