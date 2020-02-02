Mercedes Hungary: production at full capacity

Nicholas Pongratz

Demand for Mercedes-Benz compact cars is buoyant worldwide, with a full capacity production program for the German premium car manufacturer in Kecskemét (90 km southeast of Budapest), writes economic daily Világgazdaság.

The paper writes that Mercedes’ factory in Kecskemét closed a busy year, with the launch of several new models in 2019; the new CLA Coupe was followed by the CLA Shooting Brake, and in the fall three Mercedes-AMG Performance models.

The company said that it has not speculated on the future development of the world economy for this year, but that the production program of the Mercedes-Benz Kecskemét plant was already saturated in 2020. According to the paper, this suggests that the stall experienced by the German car industry and the slowdown in the global economy are not a problem for the domestic car industry.

With approximately 4,700 employees, the Kecskemét factory is fully operational to meet the lively demand for compact cars worldwide, the company said. Although the 2019 production figures are not yet public, over the last three years, approximately 190,000-200,000 cars have been produced at the domestic plant, vg.hu added.