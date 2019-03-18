Meininger opens first hotel in Budapest

Bence Gaál

Budget chain Meininger Hotels has opened its first hotel in Hungary, the Meininger Budapest Great Market Hall, as the next stage of its international expansion, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The hotelʼs lobby, which incorporates local design elements (photo: Meininger Hotels)



The hotel is located next to the Central Market Hall at Fővám tér, close to the Danube. The establishment offers 184 rooms and 751 beds on seven floors totaling 6,600 square meters.

The interior design concept was inspired by the Hungarian applied arts style and the neighboring neo-Gothic Central Market Hall, according to the press release.

“Todayʼs successful hotels have a local identity,” says Kai Ratschko, owner of the German Ratschko architectural office. “The interior design of the Meininger Budapest Great Market Hall, with this approach in mind, awaits its guests with interiors with unique styling elements that evoke the characteristics of the constructed environment of the Hungarian capital.”

Together with the Meininger Hotels design team, Ratschko developed and implemented a locally created design concept. Public areas such as the reception, lobby, breakfast room, lounge and bar are all on the spacious ground floor. In addition, the building has underground parking and features a guest kitchen and games room, both typical of the hotel chain. The top-floor rooms have scenic views of the Danube and historic center.

“2018 was a record year for tourism in Hungary, with a total of about 31 million guest nights registered, while the number of nights spent by foreign guests increased by 650,000 compared to 2017,” notes Hannes Spanring, CEO of Meininger Hotels. “The biggest beneficiary of the expanding demand is the capital, which attracts visitors from all over the world with its World Heritage sites and unrivaled atmosphere.”

“Our flexible room selection allows us to meet the different needs of our guests,” says Doros Theodorou, commercial director of Meininger Hotels. “The accommodation offers classic single or double rooms, as well as private multiple-bed rooms and dormitories. The community rooms provide space for social activities and reflect the nature of the local environment.”

The hotel is easily accessible via public transport, with two underground stations within 400 meters of the building, notes the press release.

Meininger Hotels is owned by travel company Cox & Kings, listed on the U.K. and Luxembourg bourses, according to state news wire MTI, which notes that the chain targets younger guests on a budget.

