MedAlliance announces new center and brand

Bence Gaál

Hungarian medical concern MedAlliance Holding has announced the opening of its "Róbert Egészségközpont Hegyalja" (Robert Health Center Hegyalja) in mid-December, its first independent outpatient care center in Buda, as well as a new European brand name, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new center will be located at Hegyalja út 100, in District 11, where the MediMOM Health Center stood earlier.

The company also announced developments at the former Genium Health Center on Thököly út, which currently hosts both the Róbert Gyermekorvosi Központ (Robert Pediatrician Center) and Róbert Genium Egészségközpont (Robert Genium Health Center).

The MedAlliance groupʼs total revenue reached HUF 3 billion by the end of its business year, the press release says.

"As MedAlliance was already planning regional expansions in the upcoming years when it was founded, it is time to find a brand name for the group that can be eligible for European trademark protection," said Péter Haraszti, founder and owner of the holding. "In the end, our brand choice was TritonLife, with the European trademark registration pending."

"We want to build a TritonLife brand, both domestically and in the region, as strong as the Swedish Medicover, the Serbian MediGroup, the Polish Lux Med Group, the Slovakian Penta Healthcare, or the Romanian MedLife and Regina Maria groups earlier," Haraszti added. "If we serve our clients well, weʼre certain to reach our goals."

"As an expert responsible for building our medical network, Iʼm glad that we reached the milestone so early," said Dr. Lajos Fábián, the companyʼs president, and also a founder of the holding. "Iʼve led my teams through this process multiple times, in multiple countries. I believe Hungarians deserve the same opportunity of choice as the Poles, Czech, Slovaks, Serbs, and Romanians already have."