McDonald’s starts Budapest home deliveries

BBJ

The Hungarian unit of American fast food company McDonald’s has launched home delivery in Budapest through online food ordering platform, Netpincér, G7.hu reported.

Image: 8th.creator / Shutterstock.com

The service focuses only on a limited area in downtown Budapest, with deliveries available from a District VIII restaurant, but according to Netpincér the company will gradually extend operations to service the entire country. Deliveries are available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Hungarian franchise network of McDonald’s has 89 units, of which more than 50% are run by local entrepreneurs. In Budapest, the company has 49 restaurants, G7.hu said.