McDonaldʼs Magyarország profits skyrocket in 2017

MTI – Econews

Revenues of McDonaldʼs Magyarországi Étterem Hálózat, which owns the 40 McDonaldʼs fast food restaurants in Hungary that do not operate as franchises, rose more than 16% to HUF 27.6 billion last year, the company told state news wire MTI.

Last year visitor numbers were up 10% in restaurants operated by McDonaldʼs Magyarország. The companyʼs restaurants serve about 80 million people a year on average, with after-tax profit growing 74% to HUF 2.9 bln last year.

McDonaldʼs Magyarország did not open any more restaurants last year, but it renovated five. This year, it will build a HUF 500 million two-story restaurant in Gyöngyös (NE Hungary).

In addition to McDonaldʼs Magyarországʼs restaurants in Hungary, an additional 49 McDonaldʼs restaurants operate as franchises. Altogether the network employs about 5,800 people.