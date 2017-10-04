Maxon plant to supply NASA mission to Mars

BBJ

Switzerlandʼs Maxon is building a HUF 4.2 billion expansion at its electric motor base in Veszprém, western Hungary, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on Tuesday, as reported by state news agency MTI.

The government is awarding Maxon Motor Hungary a HUF 1 bln grant for the investment, which will create 102 jobs, Szijjártó said.

Maxon is building a 900 square-meter hall for precision molding and the development of production tools, he added.

The plant will supply parts to NASA for its next mission to Mars.

Maxon started production at the base in Veszprém in 2002, said Peter Grütter, the firmʼs managing director of production and technology. Today, it employs 380 people to turn out a million products a year, he added.

Maxon Motor Hungaryʼs main profile is the production and assembly of electrical motors and generators, and within this the production of direct-current electrical motors and parts, noted a report on regional news website delmagyar.hu.

Besides Hungary, the firm has sites in Switzerland, Germany, South Korea, the Netherlands and the U.S. The latest development may make its Hungarian operation the largest, noted Grütter.