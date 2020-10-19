MÁV-Start to expand repair facilities with HUF 800 mln investment

MTI – Econews

MÁV-Start, the passenger business of state-owned Hungarian railway company MAV, is investing HUF 800 million in expanding capacity at its vehicle repair facilities in Szolnok, CEO József Kerékgyártó said on Friday before signing a contract with Bolax to carry out the project, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by GTS Productions / Shutterstock.com

Kerékgyártó said the current surface preparation and polishing production hall would be replaced in early 2022 by one that is 1,200 sqm large. The investment will create 10-15 jobs while helping preserve the existing 1,200.

Currently, MÁV Szolnoki Jarmujavito completes three IC+ carriages a month, following the investment this number will rise to four.

The CEO noted that a HUF 1 bln modernization of an 8,000 sqm electric locomotive repair hall is also underway, scheduled to be finished next March. This project will allow the base to service the new KISS double-decker trains.