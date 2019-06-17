MÁV restores restaurant service on its Balaton Express

BBJ

State-owned company MÁV Hungarian Railways has announced it will restore buffet carriages on its Balaton Express trains running from Budapest to Keszthely (203 km southeast of the capital, near Lake Balaton), hvg.hu reported.

Restaurant wagons will offer street food style meals and drinks. A MÁV burger will cost HUF 1,290, while tapped beer will be HUF 390.

MÁV will operate some 40% more trains to Balaton between June 15 and August 25, as it ramps up its summer timetable, hvg.hu added.