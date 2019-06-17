MÁV restores restaurant service on its Balaton Express

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
State-owned company MÁV Hungarian Railways has announced it will restore buffet carriages on its Balaton Express trains running from Budapest to Keszthely (203 km southeast of the capital, near Lake Balaton), hvg.hu reported.
Restaurant wagons will offer street food style meals and drinks. A MÁV burger will cost HUF 1,290, while tapped beer will be HUF 390.
MÁV will operate some 40% more trains to Balaton between June 15 and August 25, as it ramps up its summer timetable, hvg.hu added.
scroll for moreall times CET
Horizon Development
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Senior Advisor, Partner, LeitnerLeitner
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben