Matusz-Vad opens online food store for general public

Bence Gaál

Matusz-Vad Zrt., a company specializing in supplying the hospitality industry, has decided to open an online food store for the public in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The business says that anybody can order at matusz-vad.hu and receive their orders the day after. The minimum order value is HUF 30,000.

"We have a huge strategic reserve of goods in our warehouses, mostly meats and meat products, but we also have vegetables, pastries, and other kinds of food," says Balázs Matusz, president-CEO of Matusz-Vad Zrt.

The company offers a range of products normally only available for restaurants only, such as premium steaks, Norwegian salmon fillet, 14 kinds of butter croissants, and a range of sous-vide meats. All of these items are offered at a wholesale price.

According to the press release, the companyʼs supply chain is uninterrupted. The online store will remain open as long as the coronavirus emergency lasts.