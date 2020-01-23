Mattheisen becomes board member at CyBERG

Bence Gaál

Microsoft Hungary general manager Christopher Mattheisen is joining the board of CyBERG, the company which operates social digital restaurant chain Kajahu, according to an announcement published on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT).

Christopher Mattheisen

Mattheisen has also acquired a minority stake in the company.

The expert has been at the helm of Microsoft Hungary since 2019, having spent some 19 years at Magyar Telekom beforehand.

CyBERG says that Mattheisen will help the companyʼs further development and international expansion.

As the Budapest Business Journal reported earlier, CyBERG began its expansion in January last year with its first Kajahu franchise outside Hungary in the Parndorf Fashion Outlet in Austria, near the border with Hungary.