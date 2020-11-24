Masterplast board to decide on HUF 6 bln BGS issue

MTI – Econews

The board of listed building materials manufacturer Masterplast will decide on a bond issue up to HUF 6 billion in the framework of the Bond Funding for Growth Scheme (BGS) of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) at a meeting on December 14, the meeting agenda posted on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange shows, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Masterplastʼs board is taking the decision under a government decree empowering it to exercise the competence of a general meeting during the state of emergency declared to contain the spread of the coronavirus. A ban on gatherings prevents an EGM from being held.

Masterplast issued a HUF 6 bln BGS bond in December 2019.

MNB launched the BGS in the summer of 2019 with the aim of beefing up Hungaryʼs relatively small corporate bond market. The program allocation stands at HUF 750 bln.