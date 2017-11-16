Masterplast benefits from better market conditions in Q3

MTI – Econews

Third-quarter net income of building materials producer Masterplast rose 12% year-on-year to EUR 1.08 million as revenues climbed, lifted by a "further improving market environment," an earnings report released late Wednesday shows. Revenues were up 10% at EUR 26.7 mln.

Costs of materials and services rose at a slightly slower pace, increasing by 9% to EUR 21.8 mln. However, payroll costs were up 13% at just under EUR 2.5 mln.

Operating profit rose 13% to EUR 1.57 mln.

Masterplast said the improving market environment, a wider margin and improved efficiency could push full-year revenues over target, while ensuring the target for operating profit is met.

Masterplastʼs sales in Hungary rose 18% to EUR 8.17 mln during the period concerned. Sales in Romania climbed 12% to EUR 4.37 mln, and were likewise up 12% at EUR 1.25 mln in Slovakia. Sales jumped 26% to EUR 1.76 mln in Poland.