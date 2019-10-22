Mastercard Advisory brings regional center to Budapest

BBJ

Mastercard Advisors, the corporate strategy advisory branch of Mastercard, is set to bring one of its European centers to Budapest, increasing the number of employees in the advisory team to 100, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"Mastercard is an international tech firm which has an unmatched insight on the evolution of the global payment industry, from traditional card acceptance, through digital payments, to future payment solutions," says Endre Eölyüs, director responsible for Hungary and Slovenia.

"We want to share this exceptional knowledge and expertise with our clients in the separate advisory branch too."

"In the past five years, the [...] activities of Mastercard Advisors was limited to the local level, working on local projects," he adds. "However, at the beginning of 2019 we changed our strategy and Mastercard decided to create a unified system of regional centers on the European-level, with a higher number of advisors."

Thus, Budapest joins Bucharest, Istanbul and Lisbon, and recruitment of new advisors has already begun.

ʼOutstandingly competentʼ

"Our aim is to create an advisory service, via combining Mastercardʼs unique knowledge with an outstandingly competent team, that is competitive in the current market," Eölyüs says.

He adds that an important change means that Mastercard Advisorsʼ activity is not limited to finance anymore.

"At the Budapest center of MasterCard Advisors, we have set the goal of creating a team consisting of talents that are not only deployable in Hungary, but on the regional and European markets as well, and delegable to a range of different advisory projects," says István Maklári, head of advisors delivery in CEE, and the expert responsible for expanding the companyʼs Budapest team.

"Local assignments only make up the minority of the work of the center here, with the larger portion being regional and European ones. We are convinced that Mastercard Advisors is also special from the employeesʼ aspect as well, as the majority of our projects consist of strategic tasks, which are presented before the CEOs of Europeʼs biggest players. Advisors working here could get to know a given territory, and additionally, we can provide an outstanding work-private life balance for our employees," Maklári adds.