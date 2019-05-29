Marriott welcomes more visitors from Middle & Far East

Bence Gaál

The Budapest Marriott Hotel has registered a double-digit increase in the number of guests from countries in the Middle East and Far East in the last few months, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The hotel says that it is especially popular among guests from the United Arab Emirates, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia. However, the greatest number of reservations still arrive from the United States, the U.K., Germany, Canada, and Australia.

The Marriott says that about half of its guests come on business trips, while the other half arrive on holiday. Some 65% travel individually, with 35% visiting Budapest as part of a group reservation.

In the Budapest Marriott Hotel alone, there are about 900 events organized every year, ranging from small lunches to large-scale conferences, notes the press release. In order to serve all event organization needs, the hotel will renovate its event floor this summer, concluding the full-scale refurbishment of the hotel that has been ongoing for some eighteen months.

According to the press release, lowest price is no longer the defining aspect of reservations for guests, having been superseded by the added value of extra services and exclusive offers. A third of guests now consider this the most important aspect, and this has resulted in an increase of the popularity of the hotelʼs communal spaces. The most popular such feature is the M Club Lounge, with its panoramic roof terrace looking across the river to Gellért-hegy and Buda Castle.