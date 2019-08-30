Marriott restaurants help youths in need

Bence Gaál

Four Hungarian Marriott-branded hotels will participate in this year’s “You Eat, We Give” fundraising campaign, the hotel chain tells the Budapest Business Journal.

DNB Budapest (pictured) is one of the participating eateies.

Marriott International’s “You Eat, We Give” campaign continues this year with new features and the participation of four local Marriott-branded hotels, three in Budapest and one in Kecskemét.

As part of Marriott’s Europe-wide “World of Opportunity” initiative, the “You Eat, We Give” promotion aims to tackle youth unemployment by donating to partner charities.

During the campaign, all four participating Hungarian hotels will offer EUR 1 from the price of every lunch and dinner course served, in support of programs aimed at helping young people in need.

As a further element tying in with international initiatives, Marriott’s guests will also have the opportunity to buy supporter’s bracelets and thus complement the participating restaurants’ offerings. The income from the sale of each of the 150 bracelets per hotel supports SOS Childrenʼs Villages.

Among the participants are DNB Budapest (the restaurant of Budapest Marriott Hotel), Oléo Pazzo Mediterranean Bistro (Courtyard by Marriott Budapest City Center) and Bistorant (Four Points by Sheraton Kecskemét), and this year for the second time, Ritz-Carlton’s Kupola Lounge.

Through the campaign the chain says that it aims to support the charity’s activity helping young people in need start their own life and careers. The SOS Children’s Villages helps more than 63,000 young adults aged over 14, in such fundamental fields of life as education, preparing for the world of work, housing, social and life skills, and mental health.

Collaboration between the two associations is not new: since the program’s launch in 2012, Marriott has supported the charity’s almost 400 programs with donations worth more than EUR 3 million. Marriott employees have also contributed to youth’s career building plans by donating more than 70,000 working hours.