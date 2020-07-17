Market players preparing for state-owned smart parking system

Nicholas Pongratz

There is no official government intention as yet, but more and more players among Hungary’s parking companies say they are preparing for the emergence of a state-owned, unified, nationwide, intelligent parking system, writes leading business newspaper Világgazdaság.

Companies have told the economic daily that the implementation of the idea would certainly be useful, as the parallel operation of different municipal services is inevitably inefficient, not to mention the difficulty of integrating private parking spaces into existing platforms.

According to surveys, 30% of cars in downtown Budapest are on the roads just because they are looking for parking spaces. The introduction of a smart parking management system could well help alleviate this.