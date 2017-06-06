MAM-Hungária spending HUF 2.6 bln on capacity expansion

MTI – Econews

Austrian-owned MAM-Hungária is undertaking a HUF 2.6 billion investment that will boost its pacifier and baby bottle output by 25%, the plantʼs director Katalin Kiss told state news agency MTI.

The investment, which MAM-Hungária launched in 2015, will double the area at its plant in Vaskeresztes to 13,400 square meters, Kiss said. Output at the plant is set to rise from 80 million units to over 92 million this year, and to 100-105 million from 2018, she added.

The plantʼs headcount, which stands at 518 at present, is expected to remain unchanged.

MAM-Hungária targets revenues of more than EUR 45 million this year, up from EUR 37 mln in 2016.