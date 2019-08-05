Malév Ground Handling scrutinized over suspected overcharging

BBJ

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air is considering cancelling its contract for services from Malév Ground Handling (MGH) at Budapestʼs Ferenc Liszt International Airport. The news comes in the wake of a probe ordered into alleged overcharging by the airport services firm.

Hungaryʼs state secretary for consumer protection has ordered an investigation of MGH, the company that provides full airport ground handling, runs business lounges and offers VIP services at Ferenc Liszt International, the Ministry for Innovation and Technology said last Tuesday.

Prices charged by the company for services such as check-in are higher than those advertised, according to multiple local press reports, prompting the review, the ministry said.

MGH is owned by Hungarian National Asset Management Inc. (MNV Zrt.), and employs some 500 people, according to the companyʼs website.

This Monday, Wizz Air Executive Vice President Diederik Pen acknowledged the investigation of MGH over suspected violations of consumer protection rules, claiming that the company was indeed breaking rules by charging higher prices to passengers than advertised and by selling services which Wizz Air does not offer.

"In the interests of resolving the situation, we are weighing all possibilities, including the cancellation of the contract," Pen said in the statement.