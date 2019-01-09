Mahart places HUF 1.5 bln boat order with Nicols

MTI – Econews

State-owned Hungarian passenger shipping company Mahart has acquired 20 boats from French company Nicols for HUF 1.5 billion in a negotiated procedure, the governmentʼs commissioner for active tourism said on Tuesday, state news wire MTI reports.

Photo by GLF Media/Shutterstock.com



Mahart will take delivery of the first ten boats this year and the rest in 2020, said Máriusz Révész.

Mahart has also called a tender to build the docks necessary for the boats.

The first boats will start operating on the Tisza and Bodrog rivers.

Mahart CEO Szávó Sztilkovics said the company plans to spend HUF 3 bln on the acquisition of the boats and construction of the docks in 2019 and another HUF 1 bln in 2020.

Hungaryʼs government has allocated HUF 4.6 bln for the purchase of 20 boats and the construction of 20 docks by 2020.