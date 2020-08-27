Magyar Telekom expands 5G coverage

MTI – Econews

Magyar Telekom on Wednesday said it has expanded its 5G mobile telecommunications coverage to 23 settlements around the country, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Magyar Telekom launched commercial 5G service on April 9. Now the service is available in areas of Budapest, Budaörs, Zalaegerszeg, Debrecen, Kecskemét, Szeged and Szombathely, as well as in some areas of 16 communities around Lake Balaton.

Magyar Telekom will boost its 5G coverage further by year-end, according to the report.