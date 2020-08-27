Magyar Telekom expands 5G coverage

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Magyar Telekom on Wednesday said it has expanded its 5G mobile telecommunications coverage to 23 settlements around the country, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
Magyar Telekom launched commercial 5G service on April 9. Now the service is available in areas of Budapest, Budaörs, Zalaegerszeg, Debrecen, Kecskemét, Szeged and Szombathely, as well as in some areas of 16 communities around Lake Balaton.
Magyar Telekom will boost its 5G coverage further by year-end, according to the report.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben