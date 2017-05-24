Magyar Telekom buys treasury shares

MTI – Econews

Magyar Telekom yesterday announced it had purchased 60,426 treasury shares on May 22 on the Budapest Stock Exchange for its employee incentive scheme, based on the new remuneration policy noted in the mid-term financial report published on May 10, 2017, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The shares were bought at an average price of HUF 467 per share with the involvement of UniCredit Bank Hungary as investment service provider. After the transaction, Magyar Telekom holds 1,491,051 treasury shares. Magyar Telekom shares closed at HUF 469 yesterday.