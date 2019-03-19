Magyar Telekom board proposes HUF 25-per-share dividend

MTI – Econews

The board of Magyar Telekom formally proposed payment of a HUF 25-per-share dividend on last yearʼs earnings in submissions to the companyʼs annual general meeting posted on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange late Monday, state news wire MTI reports.

Magyar Telekom HQ

Magyar Telekom CFO János Szabó had said in August that the board planned to propose a HUF 25-per-share dividend.

The dividend fund will come to HUF 26.1 billion, if shareholders approve the proposal at the AGM on April 9. Magyar Telekomʼs after-tax profit came to HUF 37.7 bln last year.

Magyar Telekom expects to pay a HUF 27-per-share dividend on 2019 earnings, guidance in the submissions shows.