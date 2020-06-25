Magyar Suzukiʼs net revenue grows by 23% in 2019

Bence Gaál

Magyar Suzuki sold 194,447 vehicles in 123 countries around the globe in 2019, while growing its net revenue to nearly EUR 2.410 billion thanks to strong domestic and international sales, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Net revenue from domestic sales reached EUR 343.3 million, up 23% compared to 2018. Net revenue from international sales rose to EUR 2.066 bln, up approximately 23.5% compared to the previous year.

The companyʼs share of the Hungarian new car sales market reached 16,32% (up 2.2% compared to 2018), making Magyar Suzuki the biggest player for the fourth year in a row, the press release says.

Out of all vehicles sold, 185,002 were cars. Last year, the most popular model globally was Vitara (133,515 sold), followed by SX4 S-CROSS (51,487). Vitara was also Suzukiʼs best-selling model in Hungary, with 12,106 units sold. SX4 S-CROSS sales in the country reached 9,246.

Some 88% (168,774) of all cars manufactured last year by the company was made for export.