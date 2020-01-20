Magyar Suzuki to make only hybrid models for EU markets

MTI – Econews

Japanese car market Suzuki will produce only cars fitted with hybrid engines from this year for EU markets at its plant in Esztergom (39 km northwest of Budapest), the company told Hungarian news agency MTI on Monday.

Communications chief Zsuzsanna Bonnár-Csonka said Suzuki had invested millions of euros into preparations for launching the new hybrid models.

As a result, hybrid models will account for 70% of the Esztergom plantʼs output in 2020. 85% of the vehicles will be exported.

Magyar Suzuki employs 3,200 workers. It had revenue of EUR 1.95 billion in 2018, including domestic revenue of EUR 280.4 million.