Magyar Suzuki reaches 3.5 million-vehicle milestone

MTI – Econews

Japanese carmaker Suzuki marked the production of the 3.5-millionth vehicle - a hybrid Vitara - at its plant in Esztergom (39 km northwest of Budapest) on Wednesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The plant, Suzukiʼs third-largest after the ones in Japan and India, has shipped vehicles all over the world.

Last year, about 88% of the 180,000 vehicles that rolled off the line at the plant were exported to 123 countries.

The plant has produced three generations of the Swift model, introduced in 1992, 2005 and 2010; the WagonR+, Hungaryʼs first microvan, launched in 2000; the Ignis in 2003; the SX4 in 2006; the Splash in 2008; the SX4 S-CROSS in 2013; and the Vitara in 2015.

Suzuki has invested EUR 1.9 billion in Hungary over the years. Last year, it plowed EUR 60 million into the plant in Esztergom, mainly to start production of hybrid models.

Magyar Suzuki had net revenue of almost EUR 2.41 bln last year, including EUR 2.07 bln from exports. Domestic sales came to EUR 343 mln.