Magyar Suzuki launches HUF 5.3 bln R&D project

MTI – Econews

Magyar Suzuki, the Japanese car makerʼs Hungarian unit, on Wednesday announced the launch of a HUF 5.3 billion R&D project to produce vehicle prototypes and more efficient production technologies, state news wire MTI reported.

The project is supported with HUF 2.6 bln in European Union and state funding.

Magyar Suzuki CEO Yoshinobu Abe said the project would wind up with the transformation, in 2020, of the Suzuki plant in Esztergom (northern Hungary) into a smart factory. Suzuki is rolling out 20 new models worldwide in 2015-2020, he added.

Deputy CEO László Urban said the four-year project, launched in 2016, aims to produce efficient, environmentally friendly vehicles. Suzukiʼs partners in the project are applied researcher Bay Zoltán Nonprofit Ltd., plastics manufacturer PEMÜ Műanyagipari, and Pázmány Péter Catholic University.