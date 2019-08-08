Magyar Suzuki hits three-decade peak in Esztergom

BBJ

Magyar Suzuki has closed its strongest month during its 27-year history in Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, which notes that every fourth car sold in Hungary in July carried the Japanese manufacturerʼs brand.

In July 2019, a total of 3,944 new Suzuki cars were registered, making Magyar Suzuki - with its 25.8% market weight- the only player on the domestic passenger car market with a two-digit share.

Of the total number of passenger cars registered in July in Hungary, 21.4% were Vitara and SX4 S-Cross models, both made in the factory in Esztergom, north of Budapest, the only European manufacturing unit of the Japanese firm where full-scale vehicle manufacturing takes place, notes the press release.

The third most popular Suzuki model on the Hungarian market, the Swift, saw 338 units registered in July.

In the first seven months of 2019, Suzuki accounted for some 17.4% of total vehicle sales in Hungary, the company notes.

The press release highlights that 25% of the Suzuki cars registered so far this year were commissioned in July alone, which is a record figure in the 27-year history of the Hungarian firm.

“The company plans to produce 185,000 units in 2019. In the light of the results of the first half of the year, we can reasonably hope to achieve this goal,” says Róbert Krisztián, Magyar Suzukiʼs director of operations. “The Vitara and SX4 S-Cross are examples of the endeavor of our company to create exciting and innovative cars affordable for all consumer strata by focusing on the needs of our customers, to make peopleʼs lives easier.”