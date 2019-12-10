Magyar Posta launches HUF 4.2 bln letter tracking system

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs minister without portfolio for managing state assets has announced the rollout of a real-time electronic tracking system for registered letters at state-owned postal company Magyar Posta, state news wire MTI reports.

The tracking system, launched on September 1, involved setting up an IT system of a scale that is unmatched in Hungary, said Andrea Bártfai-Mager.

Magyar Posta paid for HUF 1.8 billion of the project costs with its own resources and a HUF 2.4 bln European Union grant covered the rest.

The tracking system operates with 8,000 PDAs, some 3,000 mobile printers and more than 4,000 digital signature pads. Some 15,000 Magyar Posta staff were trained to use the new system which will be used for about one-fifth of letter deliveries.

Magyar Posta issued a commemorative stamp to mark the rollout of the tracking system.