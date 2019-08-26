Magnus Aircraft signs contract for first Fusion 213

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Magnus Aircraft on Saturday said it signed the first contract for delivery of its Fusion 213, a training aircraft it developed made from composite materials, state news wire MTI reports.

The Fusion 213 will go to Hungaryʼs MultiFly which will use it in an English language pilot training program it runs together with the University of Pécs.

Magnus Aircraft plans to conduct research and development activities in a joint project with the University of Pécs, focusing on boosting the range of alternative-powered aircraft as well developing a broader range of applications for aircraft, such as rescue and ambulance service.

Magnus Aircraft started production at a more than HUF 5 billion plant in Pécs (170 km south of Budapest) late last year.