Magnus Aircraft Fusion 212 family certified to fly in Africa

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Magnus Aircraft on Thursday said it acquired certification from the German Ultralight Aircraft Association (DULV) for its Fusion 12 family of aircraft, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The DULV certification for ultralight aircraft up to 600 kg was necessary for a specification and air-worthiness certificate from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority that clears the Fusion 212 aircraft for use on the African continent.

Magnus Aircraft also said it has become the first aircraft designer company in Hungary to obtain the approval of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its design procedures (AP-DOA).

Magnus Aircraft built a HUF 6 billion production base near Pécs (169 km southwest of Budapest in 2017-2019. The investment was supported by a HUF 2 billion state grant.