Maform wins award for eVTOL aircraft design

Bence Gaál

Leading Hungary-based international industrial product designer Maform has received the prestigious Aʼ Design award for successfully creating the world’s first-ever multirotor eVTOL aircraft in association with LIFT Aircraft.

The LIFT Hexa eVTOL aircraft



The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, named LIFT Hexa, received the accolade in the A’ Aerospace and Aviation category at this year’s A’ Design awards, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.



The LIFT Hexa is an aircraft enabling anyone anywhere to fly, with no pilot’s license required. The unique drone-like device consists of 18 propellers arranged in two circles, boasting a flight time of roughly half an hour.

Hungarian-based Maform Design has been the recipient of the A’ Design Award multiple times, recognizing its ability to produce successful global products, from the “VeloClass bicycle counter,” to the “Paq bed,” to the “Evopro eCharger electric charger,” among others.

“We are delighted to have won an award for the LIFT Hexa,” said Maform Design CEO and co-founder Péter Molnár. “The LIFT Hexa was an extremely technical project as it had to be able to carry passengers who in most cases would be unfamiliar with flying, therefore posing many challenges in terms of passenger safety. I am really happy because this project reflects our unique approach; it shows we think in entirety with a design thinking approach, and this award shows that our efforts are valued.”