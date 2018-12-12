Maform, Lift launch groundbreaking eVTOL aircraft

Bence Gaál

Budapest-based industrial design company Maform Design celebrated the launch of the world’s first ever multirotor eVTOL aircraft in association with Lift Aircraft, developed for aspirational pilots across the globe requiring no pilotʼs license to fly, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Maform Design CEO and co-founder Péter Molnár (photo by maformdesign.com).



"The eVTOL airship, otherwise known as the Hexa aircraft, will enable anyone anywhere to fly," the press release claims.

The new development was launched in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, aiming to consumerize flying via a large drone consisting of 18 sets of propellers, motors, and batteries, and only one seat for the pilot. The machineʼs total weight is approximately 196 kg, qualifying it as "ultralight" by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Contracted by Lift Aircraftʼs founder and CEO Matt Chasen, Maform Design was responsible for the aircraft styling and design, along with the GUI design. The new venture is set to see the rollout of aircraft hubs in 25 cities across the U.S next year. The press release says that global expansion is also on the cards.

Advance flight reservations are already open, with eVTOL aircraft hubs set to be based in scenic, uncongested areas near major metro spots, tourist destinations and entertainment areas.

Those interested in flying may try the invention after completing training in VR simulators. Pilots must be over 18 years of age, up to 195 cm in height, and under 113 kg in weight. People satisfying the requirements may take the eVTOL aircraft to the skies for up to 15 minutes per occasion.

According to its creators, the aircraft is safe and easy to operate. Just like drones, it is stabilized by a flight computer, while the pilot controls direction via a joystick. The machine also continously calculates the needed energy to "return home," using its altitude, wind speed and direction. The operating system ensures automatic landing in case the battery is drained.

Maform Design developed the aircraft based on Lift Aircraftʼs specifications.

"The eVTOL aircraft is a game changer in the aviation world, enabling anyone, anywhere to enjoy flying," says Maform Design CEO and co-founder Péter Molnár. "Maform Design is extremely proud to have styled and designed this latest innovative project produced for Lift Aircraft, and we look forward to seeing it in action across the States and then globally in 2019."