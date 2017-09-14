M&A value in Hungary up 12% in H1

MTI – Econews

The value of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in Hungary came close to USD 980 million in the first half, up 12% from the corresponding period a year earlier, data compiled by consultancy EY show, state news wire MTI reported.

EY said 66 transactions were closed in the first half, up slightly from 64 in the base period.

In 39 of the transactions, both companies involved were Hungarian. Foreign companies acquired holdings in Hungarian businesses in 23 cases, while four Hungarian companies made acquisitions abroad.

The most M&A activity was registered in the real estate sector, with 16 deals closed. The food industry was runner-up with ten transactions.

EY noted that M&A activity in the IT sector continued to decline, while it increased in the manufacturing sector.