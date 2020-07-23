Luxair’s Budapest-Luxembourg flight to be launched next month

Bence Gaál

Luxair, the flag carrier of Luxembourg, will start a new seasonal direct service between Budapest and Luxembourg next month, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Photo by Luxair

From August 10, Luxair will fly from Ferenc Liszt International Airport to Luxembourg twice a week, on Monday and Friday, during the summer season.

According to the press release, travelers will be able to reach Luxembourgʼs city center in half an hour by public transport from Luxembourg Airport.

"We are delighted to welcome a new airline to Budapest especially after the last few months," said Kam Jandu, chief commercial officer of Budapest Airport. "Our route development team continues to make a strong effort to ensure that the widest possible range of destinations is available to and from Budapest as soon as possible."