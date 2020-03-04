Lufthansa Systems opens office in Szeged

Nicholas Pongratz

Lufthansa Systems will develop and test software solutions at a new office in Szeged, starting with 10-15 people, write Forbes.hu. In choosing Szeged, besides its favorable geographical location and good accessibility, high-quality IT training in the city was the key.

"We are proud to be the partner of the University of Szeged, which is a regional leader in IT education and innovative IT training, as well as in specialized training and business cooperation," said Michael Herrmann, managing director of Lufthansa Systems Hungária.

He also noted that the research agreement signed with the university last summer covers both applied and industrial research.

This includes custom algorithms for the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in computer optimization and for aeronautical applications, Forbes.hu says.