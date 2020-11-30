Lufthansa Systems Hungária expands base in Szeged

MTI – Econews

Lufthansa Systems Hungaria is expanding its software development and testing base in Szeged (162 km southeast of Budapest), raising headcount from 17 to at least 30, the company told state news wire MTI.

Image by Pixabay

The base in Szeged started operating about half a year earlier.

Lufthansa Systems Hungária employs about 450 IT experts at the new base and its base in the capital. They develop and test software for more than 300 airlines.

Zsombor Fritz, who heads the base in Szeged, said Lufthansa Systems Hungaria would continue its cooperation, started last year, with the University of Szeged.

Lufthansa Systems Hungária had net revenue of HUF 8.3 billion last year, public records show.