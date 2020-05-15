Lufthansa Group to start Budapest flights from June

Bence Gaál

Airlines belonging to the Lufthansa Group will offer 15 weekly connections to Budapest from June, according to a press release by the group.

Image by Pixabay

Starting at the beginning of June, Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS will be offering resumed flight service from Budapest to Frankfurt, (seven flights/week), Düsseldorf (three flights/week), Stuttgart (three flights/week) and Zurich (two flights/week).

New flights can be booked as of today at lufthansa.com, eurowings.com and swiss.com.

The airlines in the Lufthansa Group are set to substantially expand their schedules next month. By the end of the month, the group plans to offer around 1,800 weekly roundtrips to more than 180 destinations worldwide.

"With the June flight schedule, we are making an important contribution to the revitalization of the aviation infrastructure," says Harry Hohmeister, member of the executive board of German Lufthansa AG. "It is an essential part of the German and European economic power. People want to and can travel again, whether on holiday or for business reasons. Thatʼs why we will continue to expand our offer step by step in the coming months and connect Europe with each other and Europe with the world."



