LOT to launch direct flights to Seoul, CEE destinations

MTI – Econews

LOT Polish Airlines will launch direct flights from Budapest to Seoul, South Korea, as well as to Prague, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Sofia, Rafał Milczarski announced in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday, state news agency MTI reported.

The Budapest-Seoul flight will launch on September 22, Milczarski said. Flights will operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, using Boeing 787 Dreamliners, he added.

LOT will complement the scheduled flights with connecting flights from March through the summer season.

Apart from at the weekends, the carrier will operate two flights a day to Prague and Stuttgart. Daily flights will also be available to Sofia and Belgrade.

LOT planned to launch flights to Brussels and Bucharest in September, but postponed these until March 2019 because of the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets.

During the winter, LOTʼs flights to New York will be scaled down from four to three a week, but the route will operate daily in the summer. The direct flight between Budapest and Chicago will only be available in the summer.

LOT will base three Embraer E-Jet regional planes in Budapest, and will hire 60 pilots and 150 flight attendants.