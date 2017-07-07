LOT to launch direct flights to New York, Chicago

MTI – Econews

Polish flag carrier LOT will launch direct flights from Budapest to New York and Chicago next summer, the companyʼs CEO and President Rafał Milczarski said on Friday, state news wire MTI reported.

The round flights to both cities will depart around noon from Budapest and arrive back the next day in the morning.

Flights to New York will operate on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and flights to Chicago on Tuesday and Saturday.

The flights will be serviced by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, based in Budapest, and the airline is open to employing Hungarian crew.