LOT to launch Budapest-Wrocław flights in August

Bence Gaál

Polish airline LOT will launch a direct route between Budapest and Wrocław on August 24, according to a press release by the airline.

Photo by Soos Jozsef/Shutterstock.com

Flights on the route will be operated once per week by Bombardier Q400s initially.

"In less than a month we will start operating regularly from Wrocław to Budapest guaranteeing the highest comfort of travel to passengers between Lower Silesia Voivodeship and the capital of Hungary," says Krzysztof Moczulski, LOT’s deputy director of corporate communications and spokesperson.

"The direct flight on this route will only take one hour and 15 minutes. Depending on the epidemic situation and passengers’ interest, we do not exclude further increase of the frequency of flights on this route either. As of now, direct flight on Budapest-Wrocław is the fifth route directly operated by LOT from Budapest Ferenc Liszt Airport," he adds.

In addition to the new service, LOT also offers direct short-haul flights from Budapest to Warsaw and seasonal flights to Dubrovnik and Varna. Since July 20, Poland’s flag carrier has been operating again long-distance flights from the capital of Hungary to Seoul. Passengers who travel from Wrocław will be able to transfer conveniently via Budapest Airport on LOT’s flight to South Korea, which takes off each Monday at 4:30 p.m, an hour and 45 minutes after the flights from Wrocław land.