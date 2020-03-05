LOT suspends Budapest-Seoul flights

Bence Gaál

LOT Polish Airlines has decided to suspend flights from Budapest to Seoul until April 8, due to lower demand for travels and the continuous spread of coronavirus, according to a press release by the airline.

Photo by Konwicki Marcin/Shutterstock.com

LOT says that the decision is a temporary optimization of its connections network in selected directions.

Furthermore, the suspension of flights on LOTʼs Warsaw-Beijing route has been extended until April 25. Flights on the airlineʼs Warsaw-Milan route are being operated twice a day.

According to the press release, passengers are being informed about all changes in their travels on an ongoing basis. LOT will provide them with the possibility to change their flight for the nearest available connection.