LogMeIn to expand Budapest office

MTI – Econews

Boston-based remote access software developer LogMeIn plans to expand its Budapest office into an international development base by hiring 40 staff on average in the next few years, LogMeIn told Hungarian news agency MTI in a statement.

The companyʼs Budapest office currently employs 400 people, mainly Hungarians, but the company wants to hire more staff from other countries as well. The office remains the companyʼs most important development base, even though the focus of sales and marketing activity has shifted to America as it has expanded, the statement noted.

LogMeIn operates 28 offices in four continents, employing a total of 3,500 people. With acquisitions completed over the past three years, it has developed into one of the worldʼs top ten providers of software as a service (SaaS). It posted revenues of close to USD 1 billion in its 2017 financial year.

The company, formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc., was originally founded in 2003 by Márton Anka, a Hungarian, MTI noted.