Local investment software Dorsum wins award

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungarian-developed investment software Dorsum won the award for the Best Use of IT in Wealth Management at the E-Banking Summit & Expo in Budapest on May 31, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. It was the second year in a row that Dorsum received the award.

“We are honored to receive this outstanding award at the E-Banking Summit. This year we are celebrating our 20th anniversary, which we are really proud of,” said Róbert Kő, CEO of Dorsum Co. Ltd. “We always look for ways to innovate our products and our company culture in order to offer the best available solutions in this competitive market space. We are proud that this philosophy has led us to be here and granted the Best Use of IT in Wealth Management award for the second time in a row,” he added.

Dorsum, which considers itself a leader in innovation, believes that chatbots are the key for future client acquisition as texting and mobile usage grows. For example, Facebook Messenger reached 1.2 billion users in April 2017, noted Imre Rokob, Dorsum’s Director of Business Development, in his presentation at the E-Banking Summit. This idea has driven Dorsum to develop its chatbot platform, Botboarding, which enables financial institutions to connect with a broader customer base easily through texting.

The chatbot guides potential clients through the whole acquisition process until they become a new qualified prospect, Dorsum claims. The platform incorporates a human-like way of communication with traditional customer data gathering and user profiling in a fast and frictionless way, while real-time analytics help optimize the bot’s behavior and seamless integration with CRM systems, the company adds.

“We are continuously searching for the insights of the market and our clients to review our offerings. We see that we are on the right track, because we have experienced great success with Botboarding already,” said Rokob. “Our chatbot is currently in the delivery phase for two retail banks in Hungary. Moreover, we have just launched our next chatbot for one of the biggest office developers in Dubai,” he added.

The E-Banking Summit & Expo is a conference in the Hungarian market, connecting ITC and FinTech companies with the banking and insurance sectors.