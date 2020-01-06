Lime users travel 1.6 mln km in Budapest since July

Bence Gaál

E-scooter company Lime says that its users in Budapest have traveled some 1.3 million kilometers (more than three times the Earth-Moon distance) since the serviceʼs Hungarian launch in July.

Tamás Tóth

The companyʼs e-scooter sharing service was used primarily by locals, with more than 82% of users living in the capital. Some 70% of Lime trips took place on the Pest side of the capital, with Andrássy út and Kiskörút being the busiest areas in terms of Lime traffic.

The business says that scooter trips cover "the first and last kilometers of urban commute", such as the distance between a tram stop and a userʼs home. This was also confirmed by Limeʼs Budapest data for the past six months, according to which the median duration of the Budapest e-scooter trips was 10 minutes. Lime registered the highest usage of its services on November 16, which the company attributes to favorable weather conditions.

"The six months since the launch of Lime in Budapest have been a real success story, not only because of the great interest and curiosity the inhabitants showed for our services but also because we are involved in the forward-looking and efficient development of urban transport," says Tamás Tóth, Limeʼs operations manager in Hungary.