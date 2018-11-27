Lidlʼs academy grows number of local suppliers

Bence Gaál

Nearly 719 representatives of about 500 companies have taken part in the Lidl Supplier Academy event series since the programʼs launch in 2016, with the number of domestic suppliers of the discount supermarket chain growing by 45% in the last three years, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Participants in the program have the opportunity to coordinate with Lidlʼs employees about becoming suppliers.

Since the academyʼs launch, a total of 10 events have been held, with experts presenting the actual situation and trends in a given industry. According to the press release, Lidl aims at creating a forum where participants can learn about opportunities in a freer setting, while getting to know market trends relevant to their products and discussing questions on-the-spot.

"Selling domestic products, and therefore cooperating with Hungarian suppliers, has always been important for the company," says Judit Tőzsér, communications director of Lidl Hungary. "Our goal is offering good-quality Hungarian products to our customers, contributing to the development and competitiveness of the domestic economy."

Familiarizing the forumʼs participants with the legal background, market opportunities, and the discount chain itself (as a possible buyer) were among Lidlʼs most significant goals. This year, one event dealt with organic food, and another with premium food products. In past years, events have revolved around areas such as beauty products, fruit and vegetables, cleaning products, and fresh meat.

The academy series is part of the "Lidl a magyar beszállítókért" (Lidl for Hungarian Suppliers) program, which aims at increasing the ratio of Hungarian products among the chainʼs selection, while also supporting both the domestic and international presence of Hungarian producers. Thanks to the program, customers have the choice of 2,500 Hungarian products, with the ratio of domestic products on Lidlʼs shelves reaching 60%.