Lidl raises watermelon price after criticism

BBJ

Retail chain Lidl raised the price of watermelon to HUF 119/kg last weekend, caving in to pressure by the Hungarian Chamber of Agriculture (NAK) and watermelon producers, business site mfor.hu reports.

Last Wednesday, Lidl started selling the fruit at a price of HUF 99/kg, which was criticized heavily by both NAK and the farmers.

The chamber claimed that the market situation did not warrant selling watermelon at such a low price, which was endangering the entire domestic watermelon production. NAK also said that it is impossible to grow good-quality watermelons at HUF 99/kg. The optimal retail price would be between HUF 150-200/kg, the chamber added.